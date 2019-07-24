menu

Motorcyclist injured in Zurrieq crash

An Italian motorcyclist has sustained grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Zurrieq

24 July 2019, 8:35am
An Italian motorcyclist has sustained grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Zurrieq early Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at 2:50am in Valletta Road.

Police said an impact had occurred between a Ford Fiesta that was being driven by a 19-year-old British man who resides in Marsaskala and a Honda motorbike that was being driven by a 25-year-old Italian who resides in Zurrieq.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

