Man handed suspended sentence after drunken shooting incident

A court has passed sentence on a man who went on a drunken shooting spree with a replica pistol in Qawra, handing him a 15-month sentence suspended for 3 years.

Shopowner Draskovic Micos from Serbia, who also goes by the name Mirko Horvat was arrested on July 28 at 4am in St. Paul’s Bay after shooting into the air and at a parked car. He was arraigned on Monday, accused of using an unlicensed weapon, causing voluntary damage, being drunk in public and breaching the peace. He pleaded guilty. The prosecution corrected the acts of the case to reflect the man’s real name, as the man had supplied them with false particulars.

Before sentencing the accused, the court had been presented with a note from the car owner, saying that he was not interested in the case as the damage caused was only worth €50.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli, having seen the unconditional guilty plea of the accused and having put the case off for judgment, sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for 3 years.

Superintendent Mario Haber prosecuted. Lawyers Graziella Tanti and Dustin Camilleri were defence counsel.