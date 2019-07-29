menu

Serbian man admits to drunken shooting spree

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court accused of going on a drunken shooting spree with a CO2-powered replica handgun in Qawra

matthew_agius
29 July 2019, 3:05pm
by Matthew Agius

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court accused of going on a drunken shooting spree with a CO2-powered replica handgun in Qawra during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Serbian Shopowner Draskovic Mijailo Ios, who also goes by the name Mirko Horvat, from Qawra was arrested on 28 July at 4am in St. Paul’s Bay. Superintendent Mario Haber told the court that the man had been arrested after allegedly shooting into the air and later shooting parked cars.

The accused was charged with using an unlicenced weapon, causing voluntary damage, being drunk in public, breaching the peace.

Superintendent Haber said that the man was giving different particulars to the court, adding that he would be verifying the man’s passport and possibly filing more charges if it emerges that it was falsified.

Horvat pleaded guilty to the charges. The court will sentence the accused on 1 August.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid defence counsel to the accused.

