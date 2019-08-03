Man seriously injured after being hit by car

A 72-year-old man residing in Swieqi has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Triq il-Qawra, St. Paul’s Bay.

Police were called on site, as preliminary investigations revealed that the accident happened around 10.30 pm.

The Kia Abella car was driven by a 24-year-old man residing in Bormla.

An ambulance was called on-site to take the 74-year-old to Mater Dei where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.