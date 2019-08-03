menu

Man seriously injured after being hit by car

The incident happened in Triq il-Qawra, St. Paul’s Bay 

karl_azzopardi
3 August 2019, 4:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 72-year-old man residing in Swieqi has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Triq il-Qawra, St. Paul’s Bay. 

Police were called on site, as preliminary investigations revealed that the accident happened around 10.30 pm. 

The Kia Abella car was driven by a 24-year-old man residing in Bormla. 

An ambulance was called on-site to take the 74-year-old to Mater Dei where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are on-going. 

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
