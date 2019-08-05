Woman grievously injured in St Paul’s Bay accident

A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured on Monday in a collision on the St Paul’s Bay bypass.

In a statement, the police said that the incident took place at 11:30am when the Yamaha motorcycle the woman was driving collided with a Toyota being driven by a 63-year-old man who lives in the locality,

The woman is Italian and lives in Nadur, Gozo, the police said.

A medical team was dispatched to the accident site and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where she was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.