menu

Woman grievously injured in St Paul’s Bay accident

The collision took place earlier this morning, along the St Paul’s Bay bypass

5 August 2019, 5:12pm
A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured in an accident on the St Paul's Bay bypass
A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured in an accident on the St Paul's Bay bypass

A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured on Monday in a collision on the St Paul’s Bay bypass.

In a statement, the police said that the incident took place at 11:30am when the Yamaha motorcycle the woman was driving collided with a Toyota being driven by a 63-year-old man who lives in the locality,

The woman is Italian and lives in Nadur, Gozo, the police said.

A medical team was dispatched to the accident site and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where she was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured in forklift accident
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in forklift accident
No action in Malta against suspected fuel smuggler
Court & Police

No action in Malta against suspected fuel smuggler
Matthew Agius
Woman grievously injured in St Paul’s Bay accident
Court & Police

Woman grievously injured in St Paul’s Bay accident
One of three alleged violent burglars charged over St. Paul's Bay break-in
Court & Police

One of three alleged violent burglars charged over St. Paul's Bay break-in
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.