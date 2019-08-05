menu

Man grievously injured in forklift accident

The accident happened in a Birżebbuġa factory

5 August 2019, 7:36pm
A 19-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday in an accident involving a forklift.

In a statement, the police said that the accident took place at 1:30pm on Monday in a Birżebbuġa factory.

The young man, who lives in Rabat, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

