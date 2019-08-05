Man grievously injured in forklift accident
The accident happened in a Birżebbuġa factory
A 19-year-old man was grievously injured on Monday in an accident involving a forklift.
In a statement, the police said that the accident took place at 1:30pm on Monday in a Birżebbuġa factory.
The young man, who lives in Rabat, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
