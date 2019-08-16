menu

Pensioner given suspended sentence after threatening to kneecap man

An argument between two men over a sum of money resulted in the pensioner threatening the other with physically maiming him 

matthew_agius
16 August 2019, 1:23pm
by Matthew Agius
The man was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years for using moral or psychological violence
The man was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years for using moral or psychological violence

An argument over money has landed a pensioner in the dock, accused of threatening to “send someone to shoot the kneecaps off” a man from Mellieha.

George Scicluna, 66, from St. Paul’s Bay was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by Inspector Clayton Camilleri this afternoon, accused of “using moral or psychological violence” in an attempt to make the victim comply.

The prosecution and defence approached the magistrate’s bench to discuss the case out of earshot of the public. After a brief discussion, Scicluna pleaded guilty as charged.

Few details of the incident emerged in court today. The accused is understood to have threatened an individual from Mellieha with his life, as well as saying that he would send someone to shoot off his kneecaps, in an argument over a sum of money.

The court sentenced the man to nine months in prison, suspended for two years and issued a protection order in favour of the victim and his close family.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid to the accused.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Pensioner given suspended sentence after threatening to kneecap man
Court & Police

Pensioner given suspended sentence after threatening to kneecap man
Matthew Agius
Cleaner denies stealing employer's ring
Court & Police

Cleaner denies stealing employer's ring
Matthew Agius
Updated | Partygoers to be charged with simple possession before a drugs tribunal
Court & Police

Updated | Partygoers to be charged with simple possession before a drugs tribunal
Matthew Agius
Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured in Żurrieq crash
Court & Police

Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured in Żurrieq crash
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.