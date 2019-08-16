Pensioner given suspended sentence after threatening to kneecap man

An argument over money has landed a pensioner in the dock, accused of threatening to “send someone to shoot the kneecaps off” a man from Mellieha.

George Scicluna, 66, from St. Paul’s Bay was arraigned before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by Inspector Clayton Camilleri this afternoon, accused of “using moral or psychological violence” in an attempt to make the victim comply.

The prosecution and defence approached the magistrate’s bench to discuss the case out of earshot of the public. After a brief discussion, Scicluna pleaded guilty as charged.

Few details of the incident emerged in court today. The accused is understood to have threatened an individual from Mellieha with his life, as well as saying that he would send someone to shoot off his kneecaps, in an argument over a sum of money.

The court sentenced the man to nine months in prison, suspended for two years and issued a protection order in favour of the victim and his close family.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid to the accused.