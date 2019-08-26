Teenager arrested following high-speed police car chase

A 16-year-old man was arrested by the police on Sunday evening after a high-speed car chase, the police said on Monday.

The chase took place just after midnight and ended with the teenager hitting another vehicle before crashing into a pole.

The police said that while members from the Rapid Intervention Unit were on patrol in the area of Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara they noted that a Peugeot 106 was driving at excessive speed in the direction of Valley Road.

The Police followed the vehicle and signaled to the driver to stop the vehicle, however, the he kept driving at an excessive speed and eventually lost control when he reached Triq Giovanni Papaff.

The youngster hit a Vauxhall Astra which was driving in the opposite direction and crashed into a pole.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and tried to flee the scene, however, he was arrested shortly after.

Police said that they also found the driver in possession of two small bags containing substances believed to be drugs.

Once at the police station it was confirmed that the driver was just 16-years-old and a resident of Birkirkara.

He was later treated for slight injuries from the crash, the occupants of the car he crashed into, were unhurt.