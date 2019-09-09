Man seriously injured while trying to restrain fleeing calf in Gozo
A 58-year-old man was seriously injured as he tried to restrain a fleeting calf in Gozo on Sunday
A 58-year-old man was seriously injured as he tried to restrain a fleeting calf in Gozo on Sunday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 3:30pm in Triq Dun Pawl Micallef.
The police said, the victim, who as the owner of the calf, was rushed to Gozo General Hospital.
A police investigation is ongoing.
