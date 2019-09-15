menu

Two women and a teenager arrested after drugs find

Police discovered the drugs during checks at a party in Paola

massimo_costa
15 September 2019, 4:17pm
by Massimo Costa

Three people have been arrested following the discovery of drugs during police checks at a party in Paola on Saturday.

Two women from Kirkop, aged 21 and 26 respectively, and a 17-year-old boy from Birgu, were arrested after the police caught them in possession of ecstasy pills and packets of a white powder suspected to be cocaine in circumstances which indicated the drugs weren’t for their own personal use.

The three are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days on charges of aggravated possession.

