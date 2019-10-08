menu

Man grievously injured after falling two storeys in Attard

A 36-year-old man was grievously injured after falling from a height of two storeys on Monday

8 October 2019, 7:48am
A 36-year-old man was grievously injured after falling from a height of two storeys in Attard on Monday.

The incident took place at 4pm in Triq il-Mosta.

The police said the victim, who is from Ghana, had been involved in an argument with a 33-year-old man from Georgia, who resides in St Paul's Bay.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation.

