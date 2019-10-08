Elderly man who was hit by car dies
A 79-year-old man who was hit by a car in Cospicua last month has died in hospital on Tuesday
The incident took place on 24 September at 6am in Santa Tereza Street.
The 79-year-old man from Vittoriosa was hit by a car driven by a 37-year-old man of Kalkara.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Magistrate Audrey Demicoli had led the inquiry.
