Elderly man who was hit by car dies

A 79-year-old man who was hit by a car in Cospicua last month has died in hospital on Tuesday.

The incident took place on 24 September at 6am in Santa Tereza Street.

The 79-year-old man from Vittoriosa was hit by a car driven by a 37-year-old man of Kalkara.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli had led the inquiry.

READ MORE: Man left seriously injured after getting hit by car