menu

St Paul’s Bay accident leaves four injured

The accident happened in Triq Ghajn Tufffieha, Saint Paul’s Bay 

karl_azzopardi
10 October 2019, 1:35pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Triq Ghajn Tufffieha, Saint Paul’s Bay
Triq Ghajn Tufffieha, Saint Paul’s Bay

Multiple people have been left injured after an impact between two cars in Ghajn Tuffieha.

The accident occurred at around 3.30am on Thursday, in Triq Ghajn Tufffieha, St Paul’s Bay.

The crash was between a VW Polo driven by a 30-year-old North Macedonian man residing in Saint Paul’s Bay, and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 40-year-old Indonesian woman, who also resides in Saint Paul’s Bay.

The woman and three passengers - a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from North Macedonia, as well as another man whose nationality has not yet been established, were injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The female driver, the 28-year-old and the man whose nationality has not yet been established, suffered slight injuries.

The 38-year-old woman was grievously injured.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Sicilian pair charged over 40kg cannabis haul
Court & Police

Sicilian pair charged over 40kg cannabis haul
Matthew Agius
St Paul’s Bay accident leaves four injured
Court & Police

St Paul’s Bay accident leaves four injured
Karl Azzopardi
Woman on bail for trying to kill partner was raped by her 'victim' last week, court told
Court & Police

Woman on bail for trying to kill partner was raped by her 'victim' last week, court told
Matthew Agius
Youth injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Youth injured in traffic accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.