St Paul’s Bay accident leaves four injured

Multiple people have been left injured after an impact between two cars in Ghajn Tuffieha.

The accident occurred at around 3.30am on Thursday, in Triq Ghajn Tufffieha, St Paul’s Bay.

The crash was between a VW Polo driven by a 30-year-old North Macedonian man residing in Saint Paul’s Bay, and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 40-year-old Indonesian woman, who also resides in Saint Paul’s Bay.

The woman and three passengers - a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from North Macedonia, as well as another man whose nationality has not yet been established, were injured and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The female driver, the 28-year-old and the man whose nationality has not yet been established, suffered slight injuries.

The 38-year-old woman was grievously injured.

Police investigations are on-going.