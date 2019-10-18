menu

Unemployed men denied bail on theft and vagrancy charges

Two unemployed men have been remanded in custody on aggravated theft charges

matthew_agius
18 October 2019, 1:51pm
by Matthew Agius

Two unemployed men have been remanded in custody on aggravated theft charges.

Stephen Mifsud, 47 and Ludwig Bugeja 42 were arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima this afternoon by Police Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Matthew Galea. Both accused pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated theft.

Mifsud alone was also charged with stealing a car, driving it without a licence or insurance, tampering with its registration and stealing a TV and hunting shotgun from a residence in Mtahleb as well as living an idle, vagrant life.

In addition to the aggravated theft charge, Bugeja was accused of complicity in the theft of the car and with breaching bail.

Both accused men pleaded not guilty.

Bail was not requested at this stage.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.

