More Hal Far rioters in court

27 men from Sudan, Chad, Somalia, Eritrea and the Ivory Coast have appeared in court this morning in conjunction with Sunday’s riot at the Hal Far open centre

matthew_agius
23 October 2019, 11:09am
by Matthew Agius

The last group of rioters from Sunday’s uprising at the Hal Far open centre have appeared in court this morning.

The 27 men from Sudan, Chad, Somalia, Eritrea and the Ivory Coast, with ages ranging from 16 to 55 crowded into duty magistrate Gabriella Vella’s courtroom.

Inspector Roderick Attard charged the men with failing to obey legitimate police orders and breaching the peace.

He explained that the police had entered the Hal Far centre on Monday morning and had encountered resistance from the group.

Lawyer Martha Mifsud, appearing as legal aid to the men, said that all the men, bar one were pleading not guilty. The guilty man, Melik Muhammed Tumir, 22, from Sudan, after confirming his plea, was condemned to imprisonment for six weeks.

Bail was not requested.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
