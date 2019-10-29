Paceville bouncer charged with savage attack

An unlicenced bouncer at Paceville club Havana has denied grievously injuring a Polish man in a savage beating which was caught on camera early on Sunday morning.

29-year-old Dejan Zivanov, a Serbian living in Qawra, appeared in court before magistrate Charmaine Galea accused of grievously injuring and endangering the life of the Polish victim, working as a security guard without a licence, threatening the man, exceeding limits of provocation and breaching the peace.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Zivanov, who told the court that he worked as a security guard at Havana and in another club in Bugibba denied the charges. Legal aid lawyer Noel Bartolo told the court that bail would not be requested at this stage.

Footage of the beating, in which the prostrate victim was knocked unconscious when kicked in the head, was published by news outlet TVM on Monday.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.