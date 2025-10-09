eCabs Technologies launches strategic partnership in Australia

eCabs Technologies on Thursday announced the official launch of its first strategic partnership in Australia, with its ride-hailing platform now powering RooRides, an operator based in Western Australia.

Live and operational since August, RooRides is piloting its service in Esperance, a popular Australian holiday destination, with plans to expand into additional vacation hotspots across the state.

For eCabs Technologies, the partnership with RooRides marks another milestone in its international expansion, with its platform now live in seven markets globally.

Commenting on the launch, eCabs Technologies CEO Matthew Bezzina said the entry into Australia demonstrates not just the adaptability of its technology, but also the depth of its expertise in brand building and market launches.

“This partnership is a clear example of how our years of operational experience in marketing, branding, and launching mobility services can be harnessed to help operators succeed. Despite the geographical distance, our tech is designed to be deployed quickly and seamlessly into any market, with customisation second nature to us. RooRides has big ambitions, and that is exactly the type of operator our platform was built to empower: fair, innovative, and deeply connected to its community,” Bezzina said.

Steve McMullen, CEO and Founder of RooRides, said partnering with eCabs Technologies made the launch possible.

“After researching numerous tech companies, eCabs Technologies stood out for their advanced white-label ride-hailing platform. Partnering with them was a game-changer for launching RooRides. Their cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and exceptional support in operations and marketing enabled us to launch successfully and deliver a seamless experience for our riders and drivers,” he said.