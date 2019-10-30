Man seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle

A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday night in St Paul's Bay.

The incident occurred at 9:10pm in Triq il-Qawra.

Police said that a 41-year-old Italian national residing in St Paul's Bay was driving a Honda motorcycle when for reasons unknown he lost control and hit a 31-year-old Romanian national, who also resides in St Paul's Bay.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.