Woman badly hurt in Coast Road crash

A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday evening

4 November 2019, 7:52am
The accident took place at 11:30pm on the Coast Road
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday evening.

The accident took place at 11:30pm on the Coast Road.

Police said that a 22-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen Polo lost control of her vehicle and crashed.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

