Police officer injured as three are apprehended for attempted theft

Three persons were arrested while attempting to steal from a residence in Swieqi

laura_calleja
4 November 2019, 4:11pm
by Laura Calleja

Three persons were arrested while attempting to steal from a residence in Swieqi, with one police officer being injured in the process.

The police said the operation was part of its fight against organised crime.

The three men were arrested after police responded to the call for help from a woman who was hearing strange noises in a residence in Zejni Street at around 3:15am. 

Police said the woman saw someone trying to break into her home when she looked out the window, and immediately called the police. 

Four officers from the district arrived on site and noticed two persons in a car that had its engine switched on. Subsequently, they ordered the driver to switch the engine off, but the driver instead reserved onto a parked car.

Officers attempted to open the car door, with one of them being injured in the process. They eventually arrested the driver and the passenger, while the third man, who had by this time managed to enter the residences, was apprehended, upon walking out. 

The three are expected to be charged in court on Tuesday.

Investigations are being led by inspectors Joseph Xerri and Leeroy Balzan.

