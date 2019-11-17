menu

Police want this man for a rape investigation

Police are asking the public to help them locate a man wanted in relation to an alleged rape case

maltatoday
17 November 2019, 2:10am
by MaltaToday Staff
Police want this man
Police want this man

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate a man who is wanted in relation to an alleged rape case.

A photo of the man was published by the police on their official Facebook page. No details have been given as to the man’s name, age and nationality.

In the photo he is seen posing next to a boat and is wearing a baseball cap branded Quiksilver, a brand that produces apparel for surfers and snowboarders.

Anybody with information is asked to private message the police or call headquarters on 119/21224001 quoting reference number (3/2019).

More in Court & Police
Police want this man for a rape investigation
Court & Police

Police want this man for a rape investigation
MaltaToday Staff
Nine jailed for using false passports
Court & Police

Nine jailed for using false passports
Matthew Agius
Drug trafficker's sentence halved on appeal
Court & Police

Drug trafficker's sentence halved on appeal
Matthew Agius
Elderly man seriously injured after getting hit by car
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after getting hit by car
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.