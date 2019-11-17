Police want this man for a rape investigation

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate a man who is wanted in relation to an alleged rape case.

A photo of the man was published by the police on their official Facebook page. No details have been given as to the man’s name, age and nationality.

In the photo he is seen posing next to a boat and is wearing a baseball cap branded Quiksilver, a brand that produces apparel for surfers and snowboarders.

Anybody with information is asked to private message the police or call headquarters on 119/21224001 quoting reference number (3/2019).