Motorcyclist injured in Tarxien accident

A 57-year-old Birzebbuga resident has been rushed to hospital after a collision in Luqa Road, Tarxien.

The accident happened at around 2.15 pm on Friday, after a Toyota Vitz driven by a 28-year-old woman from Tarxien, collided with the motorcycle.

A medical team was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.