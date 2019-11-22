Motorcyclist injured in Tarxien accident
The accident happened in Luqa Road, Tarxien
A 57-year-old Birzebbuga resident has been rushed to hospital after a collision in Luqa Road, Tarxien.
The accident happened at around 2.15 pm on Friday, after a Toyota Vitz driven by a 28-year-old woman from Tarxien, collided with the motorcycle.
A medical team was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are on-going.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police