Motorcyclist injured in Tarxien accident

The accident happened in Luqa Road, Tarxien

karl_azzopardi
22 November 2019, 3:55pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 57-year-old Birzebbuga resident has been rushed to hospital after a collision in Luqa Road, Tarxien.

The accident happened at around 2.15 pm on Friday, after a Toyota Vitz driven by a 28-year-old woman from Tarxien, collided with the motorcycle.

A medical team was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
