No bail for man accused of terrorising his mother

matthew_agius
10 December 2019, 1:07pm
by Matthew Agius

A 35-year-old man from Zejtun has been remanded in custody after allegedly trashing his mother’s house.

Inspector Trevor Micallef told a court this morning that on Sunday, the accused’s mother had called the police to say that the man had caused damage at her house and had flooded it by opening a tap. This was not the first time she had been terrorised by the accused, she had told the police.

The man’s arrest was ruled valid by the court.

The inspector exhibited a number of documents, including the accused’s signed refusal to legal assistance during questioning.

The accused who is unemployed and living on benefits, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested at this stage. The Defence asked the court to order the prosecution’s witnesses be brought without delay. She also asked that the man be treated for alcoholism.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo was legal aid to the accused.

Magistrate Simone Grech presided.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
