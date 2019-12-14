Two men attempt self-harm while in police custody

Two arrested men have been taken for treatment at a medical facility for after separate attempts at self-harm whilst in police custody, yesterday.



The two attempts took place on Friday at 1:45pm and 6:45pm.

The men, from Egypt and Palenstine, aged 30 and 26 had tried to harm themselves whilst in their respective cells at the Police Headquarters in Floriana, but thanks to the timely intervention of the officers on duty, no injuries were sustained, a police spokesperson said.

They were taken to the Floriana medical centre for treatment.