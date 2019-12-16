menu

Man found dead in Mellieha

16 December 2019, 8:16am

A man was found dead in Mellieha on Sunday evening.

The body was found at 10:12pm in Triq il-Wied ta’ Ruman.

Police said that a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital was dispatched however the man was certified dead on site.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time. It is likely that the man had fallen off a fence.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

 

