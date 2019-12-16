Man seriously injured in fall in Gozo
An elderly man has suffered severe injuries in a fall on Sunday afternoon in Gozo
The incident took place at 1:30pm in Triq il-Ħamri, Għajnsielem.
Police said an off duty Sergeant saw the incident and intervened immediately conducting first aid and calling for assistance.
An ambulance took the 72-year-old man to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
