Man seriously injured in fall in Gozo

An elderly man has suffered severe injuries in a fall on Sunday afternoon in Gozo.

The incident took place at 1:30pm in Triq il-Ħamri, Għajnsielem.

Police said an off duty Sergeant saw the incident and intervened immediately conducting first aid and calling for assistance.

An ambulance took the 72-year-old man to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.