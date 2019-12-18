menu

Man seriously injured in Bormla crash

A man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday

18 December 2019, 7:45am
The accident occured at 6:25pm in Triq San Ġwann t’Għuxa
The accident occured at 6:25pm in Triq San Ġwann t’Għuxa

A man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday in Bormla.

The accident occured at 6:25pm in Triq San Gwann, T’Ghuxa.

Police said the victim, a 66-year-old man from Cospicua, was hit by a Ford Fiesta that was being driven by a 63-year-old man from Fgura. 

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry is being held, and a police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Keith Schembri to testify in Yorgen Fenech's constitutional case
Court & Police

[LIVE] Keith Schembri to testify in Yorgen Fenech's constitutional case
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured in Bormla crash
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in Bormla crash
Magistrate Nadine Lia abstains from inquiry into Melvin Theuma phantom job
Court & Police

Magistrate Nadine Lia abstains from inquiry into Melvin Theuma phantom job
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Keith Schembri still under investigation but not arrest, inspector tells court
Court & Police

[WATCH] Keith Schembri still under investigation but not arrest, inspector tells court
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.