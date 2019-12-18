Man seriously injured in Bormla crash

A man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday in Bormla.

The accident occured at 6:25pm in Triq San Gwann, T’Ghuxa.

Police said the victim, a 66-year-old man from Cospicua, was hit by a Ford Fiesta that was being driven by a 63-year-old man from Fgura.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry is being held, and a police investigation is ongoing.