Keith Schembri denies ever passing on information to Yorgen Fenech on Caruana Galizia murder investigation

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to the Prime Minister, has repeatedly denied ever passing on information to Yorgen Fenech on the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Facing intense questioning in court this morning, Schembri three times denied informing Fenech that his phone was tapped, or that he passed on information that reached him during police updates at Castille.

Schembri took the witness stand this morning in a constitutional case filed by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech wants to have the lead investigator in the case, inspector Keith Arnaud, removed.

Schembri told the court that on the day of Fenech's arrest he had a 24-minute-long conversation with the suspect before he was stopped by the army from leaving the island on board his boat. Schembri said Fenech was his friend and regretted not informing Inspector Arnaud of this friendship because it now "looked bad".

Schmebri also denied writing any of the letters, which Fenech has claimed were handed to him by Schembri through a third party, with instructions on what to tell the police. The letters were passed on to Fenech while he was on police bail.

Fenech has claimed that Schembri kept him informed of progress in the murder investigation.

Fenech had filed the case in November, after his arrest, demanding that Arnaud be removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech is claiming that Arnaud was too close to Schembri to investigate the case serenely.

He has claimed that Schembri had kept him informed of all the progress in the murder investigation, passing on sensitive information including that Fenech’s own phone was being tapped. Schembri got the information from Arnaud, he claims.

Inspector Keith Arnaud and alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech both testified at length yesterday.

During his testimony, Arnaud revealed that investigations into Keith Schembri’s involvment are ongoing, despite the man not being under arrest.