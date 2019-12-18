Man arrested in connection with two thefts in Ta' Xbiex

A man has been arrested in connection with two thefts that took place in Ta’ Xbiex on Tuesday morning.

Police said the two thefts took place on the same Ta' Xbiex road within minutes of each other.

The first robbery occurred at 7:50am at Abate Rigord Street, when a hooded man armed with a knife entered a shop and demanded money from the teller, a 43-year-old woman of Valletta.

The accused then escaped, with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in this incident.

The second incident took place at 7:30am when a 35-year-old woman from Paola was almost mugged as she was walking down the same street.

Two hooded men tried to steal her handbag. While screaming for help, one of the aggressors hit the women in the face. The aggressors then ran away when another person went to give the woman assistance.

The victim was taken to the Msida Health Centre, where she was treated for minor injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.