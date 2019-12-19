menu

Man charged with armed robbery of Ta’ Xbiex café

The man was arraigned in connection with December hold up of the CKC Café

karl_azzopardi
19 December 2019, 3:55pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A man from Ta’ Xbiex has been remanded in custody after being accused of holding up a café in his hometown.

Daniele Aquilina, 26, from Ta Xbiex was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech earlier today, accused of theft aggravated by violence, means and value in connection with the 17 December hold up of the CKC Café.

Aquilina was also accused of illegally holding people against their will and carrying a knife in public without a permit. A woman was slightly injured in the hold up.

He was further accused of stealing a handbag on 14 December and misappropriating a Volkswagen Passat.
The court was told that all of the alleged offences were carried out during the operative period of a suspended sentence from 2016 and a probation order from 2017. He was also accused of recidivism.

Aquilina pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was not requested.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Gianluca Caruana Curran were defense counsel.

