Drummer Rob Spiteri attempts gruelling 36-hour, non-stop marathon to raise funds for charity

Renowned drummer Rob Spiteri will be pushing the limits with a 36-hour non-stop drumming marathon to raise funds for the Community Chest Fund between 17 and 18 May.

Two years ago, Rob played non-stop for 24 hours. This year, he’s back with an even more ambitious target and a taller list of supporting acts.

He will attempt a 36-hour continuous live drumming session with no breaks accompanied throughout the event by more than 100 performers, including Ira Losco, The Travellers, Tribali, Emma Muscat, Big Band Brothers, Sarah Bonnici, and many more.

A charity close to Rob’s heart, the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation provides financial, medical, and social assistance to individuals and families facing various challenges.

The Foundation assists patients with specialised treatments both in Malta and abroad, supports persons with disabilities, and offers aid to those in need across all sectors of society.

The drumathon will happen at Mercury Malta in the heart of Paceville and the public is being urged to attend at all times of day and night, or follow the event online.

Donations can be made via the MCCF’s website or by calling and messaging the below numbers:

Phone:

51902030 for €50 donation

51802012 for €25 donation

SMS: 50619201 for €11.65 donation

BOV & MyAps: 79359565