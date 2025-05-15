Maksar gang trial: Investigators from FBI testify on Thursday
Follow MaltaToday's live reporting from the courtroom where jurors are hearing and deciding the fate of four men accused of murdering Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia
The trial by jury against four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop continues on Thursday.
The four men accused are Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the Maksar brothers, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed the journalist in October 2017. Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
The police search on Robert Agius
A police constable is up next. He used to work with the drugs squad and had conducted a search and arrest warrant against Robert Agius. This was part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.
Police searched his vehicle and found various documents and a BOV cheque in the glove box. Another €50,000 in cash was found elsewhere in the car. This was sealed in an evidence bag. Eight top-up cards were also seized and sealed in an evidence bag. A Samsung mobile, iPhone, and a DHL parcel envelop were found and seized too. Three other mobile phones were found in the car too.
Police also seized and sealed 18 keys found in the car. The car was later towed and taken to the police headquarters in Floriana.
In a Rabat garage, police found four cars, one with registration number “Maksar” and another “Sophie”. Two motorcycles were found too. Other items seized include a DHL parcel and €25,000 in cash.
When police searched Agius’s property, they found ammunition, an empty iPhone box and two external hard disks, among other items.Nicole Meilak
CCTV timelines and map information
The sergeant is presenting to the court various documents with timelines and maps.
One of the defence lawyers asks the witness about the CCTV footage presented for the Carmel Chircop murder. He says there was a lot of activity around the garage complex on the day of the murder. The witness says police looked into the other vehicles that passed by.
A lot of the questioning from the defence lawyers is similar to what we’ve heard with other witnesses. On the Carmel Chircop murder, they are asking about other entryways into the garage complex and the CCTV footage around the Birkirkara building.
Meanwhile, the rain outside is starting the batter the windows of the courtroom. The judge is asking the lawyers to speak a bit louder so that they can be heard over the storm happening outside.Nicole Meilak
Court in session again
A former police sergeant is testifying. He used to be part of the homicide squad. He will testify on both the Chircop and Caruana Galizia probes.Nicole Meilak
Break until 11:30am
The court is taking a short break. We will be back with our reporting when the court is in session again.Nicole Meilak
Which number did what?
Summarising their findings, the investigator reads out the numbers that were connected to the bombs or the accomplices in the murder:
Mobile records led investigators to Degiorgio brothers
All three devices stopped being used later that day, suggesting these phones were set up to carry out the murder.
Based on the tower dump information for one of the numbers, investigators were able to co-locate a fourth number to the three already identified. This was passed on to police, who found that the number was registered to George Degiorgio.
They also looked at other cell phone numbers in communication with George Degiorgio on the day. They found six numbers, one of them associated with Alfred Degiorgio. This number was co-located with one of the other numbers already identified by investigators.Nicole Meilak
Bomb active at 1:41am
The FBI agent is describing in detail the movements of the devices throughout the day, generally in the Bidnija area and out at sea.
The phone records allowed them to find out that the bomb was active as early as 1:41am on the day of the murder.
“We had the two phones identified for the detonation, and three phones that their only communication is with each other. Consistent with phones used for a specific purpose,” Fennern said.Nicole Meilak
Three devices worked together to carry out the murder
Based on a review of records, investigators were also able to find other mobile numbers associated with the explosive and the detonator numbers. They found three mobile phones that were bought at around the same time, and investigated these further. Records showed that there was a lot of communication between the numbers on the day of the murder, and mobile devices associated with two of the numbers identified were found to be in close proximity to Caruana Galizia’s house on the day.
“All throughout this day, we see this various devices all communicating with each other and moving in different parts around the island,” Shute says.Nicole Meilak
Bomb set up in January 2017
According to the investigator, the killer device was first used on 10 January. The SIM card belonging to the phone that was used in the bomb received a top-up text and a confirmation text. Another SIM card was then placed into the same device, while the original card was placed in what would end up being the mobile that would send the killer text from out at sea.Nicole Meilak
Trigger mobiles were at sea and in Bidnija
The agent explains that one device was abruptly disconnected from the network at the time of the murder. It received a text message at 2:58pm, and the position of the text message was consistent with the area of the explosion.
The text message was decoded and it showed that the mobile phone number 99684366 sent a text message to 99683752 at 2.58pm and that message was "#REL1=ON".
Agent Fennern said they concluded that the numbers 99684366 and 99683752 were those utilised to detonate the device. One was the telephone that sent the text message and the receiving number was a GSM module.
The mobile’s position was consistent with being at sea, whilst the GSM module was in Bidnija.Nicole Meilak
Single mobile disappeared from network after bomb explosion
Richard Fennern, the other investigator, continues explaining to jurors the review of tower activity in the Bidnija area between 2:58pm and 3:02pm, which is roughly when the bomb went off. There were 53 different cell phones being used at that time. From that, they went back to the phone company and asked which phones are still on the network. “The logic is that if a device was never used again, it might have been the one that was used to detonate the bomb,” he explains.
After looking at records for that phone, investigators found that the only activations with the phone network were on 10 January, 21 August, and 16 October (the day of the murder).Nicole Meilak
From presentation to investigation
William Shute, one of the investigators, is explaining how they were brought onto the investigation. At the time, they were asked by FBI HQ to travel to Germany to give a presentation for German law enforcement. At the same time, there was an opportunity to come to Malta to present law enforcement techniques. While in Germany, they learned of Caruana Galizia’s murder. They were still asked to come to Malta, but instead of giving a presentation they would help Maltese police with the investigation, especially with cell phone analysis.
The presentation they are giving today is very detailed. The investigator says this is done so that jurors can understand the technical aspects of their investigation more clearly.Nicole Meilak
Cellular analysis and technical hiccups
The two investigators are explaining to jurors their role in the FBI. They formed part of the cellular analysis survey team and worked on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.
The two had already testified during the compilation of evidence against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat.
The court is trying to solve a technical problem with the televisions in the hall, so that the report they wrote up can be shown to the people in the room. In the meantime, you can read the investigators’ previous testimony in the case here.Nicole Meilak
Good morning and welcome to today's live blog. Proceedings have just started in the courtroom. Our first witnesses are investigators from the FBI.Nicole Meilak