Elderly cyclist grievously injured in Żabbar accident
Cyclist left grievously hurt after being hit by car
A 70-year-old cyclist was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Żabbar on Sunday morning.
The cyclist, a Żabbar resident, was hit by a Daewoo Matiz which was being driven by another man, also 70 and from the same town.
The accident happened at around 8:30am in Triq ix-Xgħajra, the police said.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police