menu

Elderly cyclist grievously injured in Żabbar accident

Cyclist left grievously hurt after being hit by car

massimo_costa
29 December 2019, 12:03pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

A 70-year-old cyclist was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Żabbar on Sunday morning.

The cyclist, a Żabbar resident, was hit by a Daewoo Matiz which was being driven by another man, also 70 and from the same town.

The accident happened at around 8:30am in Triq ix-Xgħajra, the police said.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Elderly cyclist grievously injured in Żabbar accident
Court & Police

Elderly cyclist grievously injured in Żabbar accident
Massimo Costa
Two women injured in St Paul’s Bay crash, one in critical condition
Court & Police

Two women injured in St Paul’s Bay crash, one in critical condition
Massimo Costa
Elderly man killed in Gudja traffic accident
Court & Police

Elderly man killed in Gudja traffic accident
Massimo Costa
Six persons land in prison for using counterfeit passports
Court & Police

Six persons land in prison for using counterfeit passports
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.