Elderly cyclist grievously injured in Żabbar accident

A 70-year-old cyclist was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Żabbar on Sunday morning.

The cyclist, a Żabbar resident, was hit by a Daewoo Matiz which was being driven by another man, also 70 and from the same town.

The accident happened at around 8:30am in Triq ix-Xgħajra, the police said.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police investigations are ongoing.