Man seriously injured after losing control of his vehicle

A 33-year-old man who resides in Munxar was rushed to hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into a wall on Monday.

The accident happened in Imgarr Road, Qala at around 4.15 am, when the man lost control of his Ford KA, and ended up on the other side of the road before crashing into the wall.

Police and a medical team were called on-site, before taking the man to the Gozo General Hospital.

There he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.