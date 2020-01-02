Siggiewi man charged with string of thefts in Fgura

A man from Siggiewi has been remanded in custody after being charged with a number of thefts in Fgura.

Nicholas Catania, 37, from Siggiewi was charged with the aggravated theft of electronics from a parked car on New Year’s Eve, as well as with stealing a bag containing keys and two mobile phones from another car on December 20. Catania was also accused of stealing another bag from a van on 10 December and an industrial drill from the roadside on 21 December. The thefts all took place in Fgura.

Catania, who is a recidivist, was further charged with breaching two counts of bail. The prosecution requested the forfeiture of his €6,200 total bail deposit.

The accused, who had released a statement without having a lawyer present, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Bail was requested. Inspector Hubert Cini explained that he was arrested during the commission of the offence, following a 112 call.

“He has a number of cases on bail and hadn’t been signing or appearing in court”, he said, adding that the man doesn’t reside at the Siggiewi address provided. “He is absolutely not trustworthy.”

Lawyer Graziella Tanti explained that the accused lived at the address provided with his brother. Bail was a right, she argued.

The court, however, denied bail at this stage, citing the untrustworthiness of the accused and the fact that there were civilian witnesses who were yet to testify.

Inspectors Sarah Zerafa and Hubert Cini prosecuted.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid defence counsel.