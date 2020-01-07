Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Former police commissioner says Keith Schembri denied him post with secret service

Former police commissioner John Rizzo said it was the Prime Minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri who offered him a post at the Civil Protection Department, overturning Joseph Muscat's offer for a post with the Security Service.

Rizzo said that after the 2013 election, the Prime Minister had asked him to leave from police commissioner, a post he had occupied since 2001. "I did not resign but I was transferred," he told the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Rizzo said he had been promised a post in the Security Service by the Prime Minister. But at a meeting in Castille with Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff told him that he was needed in the civil protection not the security services as Muscat had wanted.

"I told him this was unacceptable. He offered me a higher pay but I refused because money isn't everything. I started working at the CPD and spent four years there and left... As a public servant, I was sent to the civil protection department and that is what I did. I was surprised with the move after 40 years in the police force, but I did my duty. I had met the prime minister briefly before the change," Rizzo recalled.

Also testifying today was Speaker Anglu Farrugia, who was aksed about comments he gave in early 2013 after resigning from the Labour Party. At the time, Farrugia described his forced exit as "political murder" and expressed concern over Joseph Muscat's closeness to contractors and businesspeople. He had said secretive meetings were held on the fourth floor of Labour Party HQ.

Farrugia told the inquiry that he stood by all he had said, mentioning Malta Developers' Association President Sandro Chetcuti as one of the people helping the party at the time.

Farrugia said he never saw Yorgen Fenech at Labour HQ and refrained from mentioning any names. However, he said that he had no access to the fourth floor despite being deputy leader at the time.

Farrugia said Keith Schembri had access to the fourth floor.

"I wasn't Muscat's favourite," Farrugia said, adding that he had not campaigned for Muscat during the leadership race.

The public inquiryis looking into, among other things, whether the State did enough to prevent the murder and protect the journalist.

In the last sitting, held on 27 December, the Board heard Paul Caruana Galizia testify how Keith Schembri had tried to associate Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder with fuel smuggling by feeding misinformation to the media despite being privy to investigations.

Previous sittings heard Caruana Galizia family members describe the harassment they had been subjected too and how, after the 2013 election and following the Panama Papers revelations in 2016, the threats against Caruana Galizia had intensified.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.