Homeless man accused of stealing from vending machines

The man was accused of attempted aggravated theft, one count of aggravated theft and two counts of causing over €2,500 worth of damage to the machines

matthew_agius
9 January 2020, 12:46pm
by Matthew Agius

A homeless man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with stealing from vending machines in Qormi.

34-year-old Eman Ebejer appeared before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning, accused of two counts of attempted aggravated theft, one count of aggravated theft and two counts of causing over €2,500 worth of damage to the machines. The crimes took place between January 5 and 6.

Inspector Roderick Agius also charged the man with stealing items from a motorcycle on 23 December and breaching a probation order.

Ebejer, represented by lawyer Victor Bugeja as legal aid, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter
