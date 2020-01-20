[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Former FIAU boss testifies

Former FIAU boss Manfred Galdes is testifying before the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia today.

Galdes, who spent eight years as head of the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit (FIAU), is expected to testify about a number of reports on persons of interest in the murder, which had not translated into police action.

In last week’s sitting, Malta Developers Association President Sandro Chetcuti was grilled at length on alleged meetings with Yorgen Fenech, which he denied, together with another allegation that he had an office at the Labour Party Headquarters.

The public inquiry will have to determine whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life “at the time” of her murder.

It must also consider whether the State not only knew of, but “caused” risks to Caruana Galizia’s life.

Although its terms of reference allow for restrictions on the publication of the inquiry's report, it specifies that the board must provide the family with the opportunity to read the full report, including the redacted parts, without being granted copies of the text underlying any redactions. The family are also prohibited from divulging the redacted content.

The inquiry board is bound to presenting the inquiry report, once it is completed, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, to notify the public that the inquiry has been concluded and presented to the Prime Minister, and, most notably, to publish the report within eight working days from when it is delivered to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has to table the report in Parliament within five days of receiving it.

The inquiry, which started in December, must be completed within nine months.