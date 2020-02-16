Adrian Delia has majority support among PN members but a third want him out

Adrian Delia continues to draw on the support of Nationalist Party members with 56.8% saying he should not resign, a MaltaToday survey among PN tesserati shows.

However, a third of members (33.6%) believe the party leader should resign, with the biggest resistance coming from the 10th electoral district, a traditional PN stronghold.

The survey also shows that Delia enjoys a high trust rating among members, as opposed to his parliamentary group that receives a medium score.

MaltaToday obtained an anonymised list of party members that included their age, geographic distribution by electoral district and gender.

The survey suggests a split allegiance between PN members in the southern electoral districts and those in the northern areas. Delia enjoys stronger support in the south.

Adrian Delia has faced two weeks of internal strife with renewed calls for his resignation from members of his parliamentary group.

The Nationalist Party leader has dug his heels in, refusing to step down and warning rebellious MPs to toe the line or move out.

The ruckus that erupted led to the resignations of former secretary-general Clyde Puli, former party president Kristy Debono and deputy leader Robert Arrigo, who will step down next month.

Delia has insisted he was elected by party members to serve until the next general election, a mandate that was reconfirmed by party councillors last summer.

He has warned that the PN has to change its mentality and start implementing a reform process.

In the midst of this internal strife MaltaToday carried out a survey among PN members, asking them whether Delia should resign.

We also asked the tesserati to rate their trust in Delia and the parliamentary group.

The results give a snapshot of what the PN’s membership base thinks and how this is reflected on a district level.