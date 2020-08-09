menu

MaltaToday Survey | Grech in pole position with high trust ranking among PN members

Nationalists are ‘feeling the Bern!’

kurt_sansone
9 August 2020, 7:56am
by Kurt Sansone

Bernard Grech enjoys the highest trust level among Nationalist Party members and is considered the person best suited to bring about unity, a MaltaToday survey shows.

Grech achieved a score of 63.1% in the high category when party members were asked to rate their trust in the individual candidates.

Only 5.8% gave Grech a low score, while 22.1% gave him a medium rating.

This contrasts with incumbent PN leader Adrian Delia, who achieved a score of 23.3% in the high category, 34.3% in the medium and 35.3% in the low category.

The survey also found that ‘lack of unity’ was perceived as the principle problem within the PN by 43.4% of party members, followed by an ‘inadequate leader’ (19.5%) and an ‘inadequate parliamentary group’ (12.1%).

