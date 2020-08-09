MaltaToday Survey | Grech in pole position with high trust ranking among PN members
Nationalists are ‘feeling the Bern!’
Bernard Grech enjoys the highest trust level among Nationalist Party members and is considered the person best suited to bring about unity, a MaltaToday survey shows.
Grech achieved a score of 63.1% in the high category when party members were asked to rate their trust in the individual candidates.
Only 5.8% gave Grech a low score, while 22.1% gave him a medium rating.
This contrasts with incumbent PN leader Adrian Delia, who achieved a score of 23.3% in the high category, 34.3% in the medium and 35.3% in the low category.
The survey also found that ‘lack of unity’ was perceived as the principle problem within the PN by 43.4% of party members, followed by an ‘inadequate leader’ (19.5%) and an ‘inadequate parliamentary group’ (12.1%).