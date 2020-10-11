MaltaToday Survey | Abela trust sinks to lowest level in first Grech face-off

ROBERT Abela’s trust rating has sunk to its lowest level at 46.6% since becoming Prime Minister in January, a MaltaToday survey shows.

This is the first time that Abela’s rating went below the 50% mark in a contest that now pits him against newly-elected Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech.

Grech’s trust rating, his first as PN leader, stands at 30.9%. The trust gap between the Prime Minister and Opposition leader has narrowed to almost 16 points, the closest it has ever been between the leaders of the two major parties since October 2017.

In a survey carried out last month, when Grech was still a candidate in the PN leadership race, the gap between the two leaders stood at almost 20 points.

Since September, Abela’s trust rating when compared to Grech decreased by five points, while Grech lost one point.

PN reaction to survey results

Prompted on the survey during an interview, Bernard Grech welcomed the survey results hoping that it will generate more faith in the party.

"The survey shows things are changing," Grech commented. "[The survey results] are what will inspire us to continue working and building more confidence in ourselves."

READ THE REST OF THE SURVEY IN MALTATODAY available in PDF online