Maltese say ‘no’ to lockdown, Abela and Grech’s trust gap at 17 points

A majority of people across all age groups are against a lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, a MaltaToday survey out today shows.

Asked whether the country should go into lockdown in the current pandemic circumstances, 53.3% of people disagreed, 37.6% agree and 9.1% are unsure.

Malta, like the rest of Europe, has experienced a surge of infections over the past couple of months and registered a higher death toll from COVID-19.

The latest restrictive measures are the obligatory wearing of face masks everywhere, the closure of bars and social clubs for a month, and the lowering of group gatherings in public to six people.

Still, with a seven-day average of new infections over the past week stood at 128 new cases per day, Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out a lockdown when he shut down speculation over an unofficial list of new stricter measures was doing the rounds on social media.

Abela called for patience and discipline, insisting the restrictive measures introduced last month were necessary to curb the spread but still allowed the country to continue functioning.

Trust barometer and voting survey

Robert Abela has reversed a downward trend in his trust rating, gaining almost two points since October.

The Prime Minister registered a trust rating of 48.4% in the November survey released today. This represents the first upward tick for Abela since the start of a gradual decline in July.

But Bernard Grech now has the following of 90.4% of voters who say they will vote for the PN today. That means Grech has managed to reverse the factional trend that set in under the Adrian Delia leadership. Opposition leader Bernard Grech scored 31.5%, an increase of 0.6 points over last month.

The gap between the leaders has widened to almost 17 points. Last month, the gap stood at almost 16 points.

Support stands at 44.2% and that for the Nationalist Party at 32.4%, the November MaltaToday survey shows.

Both parties registered improved performances over last month, however support for the PL grew at a faster pace than that for the PN. The PL gained four points and reversed a downward trend that started in July. The PN gained just over 2 points and obtained its best result in three years. The gap between the major parties is almost 12 points.