MaltaToday Survey | Abela trust drops to lowest level as Grech reaches high point

Robert Abela’s trust rating dropped to its lowest level while Bernard Grech’s reached its highest point in MaltaToday’s first trust barometer for the new year.

Abela’s trust rating stood at 42.1%, a decrease of almost five points since last month, and the lowest result since becoming Prime Minister a year ago.

Grech registered a trust rating of 34.7%, climbing almost five points since December, and achieving his best result since becoming Nationalist Party leader last October.

Grech was also more popular than his party, a feat that has so far evaded Nationalist leaders since the 2017 general election. Although Grech was only one point ahead of his party, it may suggest a growth potential for the PN if this develops into a trend.

For Abela the new year saw him achieve a trust rating equivalent to his party’s result, the first time this has happened since 2017. Labour leaders have always been much more popular than their party, which could explain the large electoral victories in 2013 and 2017.

The trust gap between the leaders is now down to 7.4 points from 16.7 points last December. This is the closest the leaders of the two major political parties have been in three years.