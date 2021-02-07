MaltaToday Survey | Abela’s trust rating slips further as Grech outperforms party

Robert Abela’s trust rating has slipped to 41.7% as it maintained the downward trajectory of the last few months, a MaltaToday survey shows.

The Prime Minister saw his trust rating drop by 0.4 points in the February survey released today, when compared to last month.

Although the decrease is marginal, the result is Abela’s lowest trust rating since becoming leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister in January last year.

Check out the full MaltaToday Trust Barometer and Electoral Survey at http://maltatoday.uberflip.com

His downward trajectory contrasts with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s performance, which continues to improve with 35.1%, a marginal increase of 0.4 points over last month, his best performance so far.

The gap between the two leaders now stands at 6.6 points, the closest it has ever been since the last general election.

Support for the Labour Party stands at 41%, a decline of 1.1 points, while that for the Nationalist Party runs at 33%, a decrease of 0.6 points.

Taking into account the actual performance of the political parties in the last general election as a starting point and using the survey results on how people voted back then and how they will vote now, shows the PL ahead with just under 24,000 votes. In the 2017 general election, the PL surpassed the PN by 35,280 votes.