MaltaToday Survey | Robert Abela’s trust rebounds as Grech scores best performance

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s trust rating has bounced up seven points since March to climb to 47.2%, while PN leader Bernard Grech scored his highest trust rating at 35.8%, an increase of one point.

But the trust gap between the leaders has more than doubled to 11 points as a result of Abela’s substantial recovery, after hitting an all-time low on the back of a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted government to introduce restrictive measures.

The latest MaltaToday Survey is now available in digital PDF.

Labour has also reversed a downward trend in the polls, now with support at 41.8%, but the PN stands at 35.6%, its best result since 2017. The PN’s support increased by three points, while the PL’s support went up by 2.6 points.

Taking into account the actual performance of the political parties in the last general election as a starting point and using the survey results on how people voted back then and how they will vote now, shows the PL ahead with just under 26,000 votes. In the 2017 general election, the PL surpassed the PN by 35,280 votes.

This assumes that those who are unsure now, will vote according to their previous election choice and new voters since 2017 would be split evenly.