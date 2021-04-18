MaltaToday Survey | Corruption registers as a concern among Labour voters

Corruption is the major overriding concern for the second month in a row, after COVID-19, a MaltaToday survey shows.

Corruption was the topmost concern for 12.9% of respondents, increasing six points over March while COVID-19 decreased by eight points as a result of restrictive measures introduced after cases surged in February and March.

And while concern over corruption is higher among Nationalist Party voters than Labour Party voters, corruption does appear as a concern among PL voters unlike March when the issue did not feature at all.

Whereas 23.6% of those who voted PN in the last general election indicate corruption as their topmost concern after COVID, only 4.5% of those who voted PL consider the issue a top concern.

Held between 5 and 9 April, the survey came on the back of corruption and money laundering charges filed against former chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, and several other people.