MaltaToday Survey | Grech’s trust crashes by 10 points, Labour ahead by 39,000 votes

Bernard Grech has to hit the panic button as his trust rating and the party’s fortunes take a battering in the MaltaToday survey released today.

The PN leader’s trust rating drops by 10 points and now stands at 25.7%, his worst result since taking the reins of the party last September.

The PN suffers a six-point drop with support running at 30%, the same as it was last October when the first survey with Grech as leader was held.

On the flipside, Robert Abela’s trust rating increases by more than two points to reach 49.6%, his highest since September. Support for the PL now stands at 44.8%, an increase of three points since last month.

The gap between the parties now stands at 39,000 votes as the PN continues to lose more voters to Labour and fails to attract the young vote.

The survey was held between Monday 3 May and Friday 7 May.

Read the full MaltaToday Survey and Trust Barometer here with a single-issue purchase of MaltaToday on Sunday