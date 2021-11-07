MaltaToday Survey | Grech’s trust up as Labour support is unchanged

Robert Abela’s trust rating at 48.9% remains relatively unchanged in MaltaToday’s November survey, while Bernard Grech experiences a two-point increase with a rating of 28%.

The survey held in the aftermath of the budget shows that the trust gap between the leaders now stands at 21 points, a decrease of two points since last month.

Abela’s decline by an insignificant 0.3 points still leaves him well ahead of the Nationalist Party leader across all age groups and all regions bar one.

Support for the Labour Party remains unchanged at 43.3% but the Nationalist Party climbs by almost three points to 29.8%, in MaltaToday’s November survey.

ADPD registers 0.8%, while 11.6% will not vote. There are 13.5% of voters who are unsure who to vote for.

The gap between the major parties is now at 13.5 points, which translates into a difference of more than 46,000 votes in Labour’s favour.

