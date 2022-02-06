MaltaToday Survey | PN cuts gap by 10,000 but election now will be repeat of 2017

The Labour Party could win an election with a gap of just under 36,000 votes over the Nationalist Party, MaltaToday’s February survey shows.

If an election is held tomorrow, the projected result will see the PL capturing 54.3% of the vote, against the PN’s 42.8%. ADPD would poll 1.9%.

The result will be similar to that of the 2017 general election, although the gap has declined by just over 10,000 votes since MaltaToday’s January survey.

The projected result does not attribute voting preference to those who say they will not vote and new voters unsure who to vote for. Unsure voters, who voted in 2017, are assumed to be voting in line with their past preference.

If all uncommitted new voters are assumed to vote for the PN – an unlikely scenario – the gap would drop to just under 26,000.

The other survey published by GWU-owned It-Torċa today does not indicate the percentage of non-voters, which is a major variable in determining the gap between the two parties, both in terms of percentages and as absolute number of votes.

Non-voting is a growing political action that can possibly explain the alienation of voters in local politics.

The percentage of predicted non-voters and invalid votes together by the current edition of the MaltaToday survey is 11.8%. Upon re-assigning uncertain voters in line with their 2017 voting history, this represents 41,834 votes – an increase of some 11,000 votes from the 2017 election.





AD 2017

Did not Vote 2017

PN 2017

PL 2017

Current non-voters

1.2%

39.7%

31.6%

27.5%

Breaking down this share of the vote, in line with their 2017 voting pattern, shows that alienated voters hail from both parties, with a relative majority being serial non-voters.

Aligning both surveys, by isolating non-voters and comparing the surveys on the same level one would find only minor differences that overlap each other within the margin of error.

When considering the number of non-voters, the gap between the two parties in terms of absolute number of votes is circa 36,000 votes.