MaltaToday Survey | Corruption is top concern for Nationalists, shunned by Labourites

Almost half of Nationalist voters list corruption as their main concern but the issue slips to eighth place among Labour voters, a MaltaToday survey shows.

While 45.9% of voters who intend casting their vote for the PN say corruption is their main concern, only 3.4% of those voting for the PL consider the issue their main problem.

Among those who say they will not vote, corruption is their third highest concern at 14.3%.

Polling in the second week of the electoral campaign shows that corruption is the top concern overall with 20.4%, followed by the cost of living at 12% and traffic with 10.9%.

The cost of living and traffic feature among the top three concerns for both PN and PL voters and those who will abstain.

Among PN voters, the cost of living is the second highest concern with 15.3%, while it is the third highest among PL voters with 7.1%. Among non-voters, the cost of living is the highest concern at 16.1%.

The top concern for PL voters is traffic with 15.3%, followed by COVID-19 with 13.3%.

District concerns

Corruption is the top concern in all electoral districts bar the 2nd, 4th, and 5th. In the 2nd District the cost of living is the top concern, followed by corruption and COVID-19. In the 4th District the top concern is also the cost of living followed by traffic and corruption.

In the 5th District the top concern is traffic followed by the cost of living and environmental degradation.

The cost of living features among the top three concerns in all districts apart from the 8th, 11th and 13th.

A breakdown of the number by age groups shows that corruption is the top concern across all age groups. The only age group in which the environmental degradation features as a top-three concern is that between 16 and 35.

The survey was carried out in the second week of the electoral campaign.